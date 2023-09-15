Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

A lecture on “The Role of Sanskrit in the Progress of Indian Languages” was organised at Multani Mal Modi College here to mark Hindi Diwas.

Principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar welcomed the main speaker at the event, Vinay Singh Rajput, a language expert from Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

Rajput said, “In modern times, languages are passing through many challenges. In the Indian Constitution, all languages are considered equal, but Sanskrit is facing many hurdles in its growth.”

Dr Rupinder Sharma, Head of the Hindi Department, discussed the role of Sanskrit as a communication medium in the cultural growth and development of India.

PPS, Nabha

Students of PPS Nabha celebrated Hindi Diwas today.

Students celebrated the day with speeches and poems. They discussed how, on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly declared Hindi (Devanagari script) the official language of the Republic of India. The school officials also shed light on what former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri said: “It is our duty to study and teach Hindi. We have to adopt it.”

Headmaster DC Sharma emphasised the need to retain the purity of the language.

DAV Public School

The commemoration day of Swami Virajanand, the Guru of Arya Samaj founder, Dayanand Saraswati, and Hindi Diwas were celebrated at the DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala. The day started with a Vedic Yajna in which the principal, Vivek Tiwari, and the staff members offered prayers for peace and contentment. The Hindi teacher, Anjali Kapoor, presented her views on Swami Virajanand and asked everyone to follow his teachings. The department head, Avinash Kaushik, talked about how Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the world and that it strikes an emotional chord with the people of this country.