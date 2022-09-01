List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala, August 31
The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has directed officials of the building branch to submit details of sealed and de-sealed buildings and challans issued to owners for violations of construction norms every week.
The matter regarding the building branch was taken up during the meeting of the F&CC on Tuesday. Insiders in the Corporation said several allegations had been levelled against officials of the building branch after which the matter was tabled at the F&CC meeting.
Insiders said officials at the MC building branch had been accused of issuing challans in back date.
A councillor said, “Initially, officials fail to take action against owners for constructing buildings in violation of the norms. Later, when the matter is brought to their notice, officials concerned use blank challan book pages and issue challans in back date to owners of such buildings.”
Meanwhile, the Corporation Commissioner has rejected such allegations. MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have not received any such information or complaint about the building branch till date.” Asked why directions were issued, he said, “The instructions have been issued to the building branch by the F&CC to submit details on a weekly basis. It’s a routine matter.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...