List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has directed officials of the building branch to submit details of sealed and de-sealed buildings and challans issued to owners for violations of construction norms every week.

The matter regarding the building branch was taken up during the meeting of the F&CC on Tuesday. Insiders in the Corporation said several allegations had been levelled against officials of the building branch after which the matter was tabled at the F&CC meeting.

Insiders said officials at the MC building branch had been accused of issuing challans in back date.

A councillor said, “Initially, officials fail to take action against owners for constructing buildings in violation of the norms. Later, when the matter is brought to their notice, officials concerned use blank challan book pages and issue challans in back date to owners of such buildings.”

Meanwhile, the Corporation Commissioner has rejected such allegations. MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have not received any such information or complaint about the building branch till date.” Asked why directions were issued, he said, “The instructions have been issued to the building branch by the F&CC to submit details on a weekly basis. It’s a routine matter.”