Literary events mark 148th Modi Jayanti at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

Multani Mal Modi College here organised a Hawan Yajna on the eve of the 148th Modi Jayanti today. A weeklong series of academic, scientific, literary, and skill-based competitions and activities was organised to remember the legacy of the founder and to pay obeisance to Rai Bahadur Seth Multani Mal Modi. The management committee of the college said that he was one of the leading social reformers in this region who believed in the transformation of society through education.

Principal Khushvinder Kumar said that Rai Bahadur Seth Multani Mal Modi used education as a medium for bringing about social change and to develop a democratic space for critical thinking.

A blood donation camp was organised by NSS Wings, Buddy Group, and Red Ribbon Club on October 14. In this camp, 20 volunteers donated blood. The Department of Science organised an inter-institutional science fair on the theme ‘Global Science for Global Well-being’ where 300 students from 30 educational institutes participated and presented models as well as posters on the themes of environmental challenges and their mitigations, emerging trends in science and technology, and artificial intelligence, among others.

In the essay writing competition organised by the department of languages, students participated and expressed their ideas on environmental disasters: nature’s message, global peace, in the context of changing world politics, the trend of migration, and the future of Punjab, along with the significance of mother tongue in the field of education.

The Department of Biotechnology and Food Technology organised a food cafeteria dedicated to the declaration of 2023 as the year of millets by the United Nations, in which millet-based food items were prepared and served by the students.

Among other events organised during the week was a lecture on the topic of ‘My experiences with the creative writing process’ by Baldev Singh, along with a book exhibition, which were organised by the Departments of English and Punjabi.