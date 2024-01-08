Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 7
The Lohri celebration of the newborn girl child was organised at the Rana Heritage today, where the families of 17 newborn girls that were born in Rana Hospital were honoured with gifts. Dr Hitendra Suri and Dr Deepika Suri of Rana Hospital said that all children are gifts of God and should be treated as such, irrespective of gender. The doctors also said that the birthrate of girls in the district has improved significantly due to the government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.
