Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 14

Despite a ban on the use of loudspeakers during the late hours imposed by the Supreme Court, high-decibel sounds emanating from nightclubs and bars continue to irk city residents. Residents in Lal Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Civil Lines and Model Town claim that the bars and nightclubs continue to play loud music till late hours every day.

In addition to the noise of crackers on Diwali, the loud speakers at private parties disturbed local residents till the wee hours. The police, along with the administration, have failed to keep a regular check on these violations. Marriage halls, hotels, bars and nightclubs in the city flout the norms regularly.

Students have complained that the loud music at nearby clubs and rooftop bars disturbs them while studying at night. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had directed officials, including the Deputy Commissioners and the SSPs, to take stringent action against those violating the orders of the Supreme Court. The officials have been directed to ensure controlled noise from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to the Punjab Instruments (Control of Noises) Act, 1956, one cannot use loudspeakers from 10 am to 6 pm. The Act states that those flouting the rules “shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months or more, with a fine that may extend to Rs 1,000, or with both.”

Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Model Town, said, “Despite repeated campaigns and instructions by the district administration, a lot of establishments continue to flout norms. Stringent action should be taken against those who flout these norms. Residents, especially students, sick people and the elderly, continue to face problems.”

A senior police official said, “The administration will first take up the matter with the persons concerned and the public will be made aware of the consequences of noise pollution. Strict action will be taken against violators. We will also issue warnings to all bars and clubs here. If they are still found flouting the norms of noise pollution, we will register FIRs against them.”

#Supreme Court