Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 3

Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, who hails from Patiala, today met state party president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and informed him about the activities of the women’s wing.

Warring held a discussion with Randhawa on various incidents that happened to women in the country, particularly in Manipur. “The women of the country are feeling insecure, for which the Mahila Congress must be out on the streets to fight for the rights of these women. Due to inflation, the women of the country are unable to run their kitchen,” Warring told her.

Gursharan Kaur said she told Warring that the Punjab Mahila Congress had staged protests in all districts demanding the protection of women besides holding demonstrations in markets against the rising inflation.

Warring instructed Gursharan Kaur to immediately complete the district-level and state executives and send the lists to the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress