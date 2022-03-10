Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 9

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail since February 24 in a drugs case, will watch the poll results on television in his cell. Majithia, a SAD candidate from Amritsar East, is facing a stiff from Punjab Pradesh Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Jail authorities said that no special arrangements had been made for Majithia on counting day and he would be watching poll results in his cell only. Majithia’s lawyers had appealed for bail on Tuesday in a Mohali court, but the court rejected the appeal and remanded Majithia in judicial custody till March 22.

Shivraj Singh, Jail Superintendent, said, “We have TV in every barrack. Majithia will also watch poll results on TV in his barrack only. Despite being a candidate, we have not made any special arrangements for him.”

Majithia is said to be the only candidate in the Assembly poll, among main leaders, who will be watching the election results from this jail. Though inmates of Patiala jail didn’t cast their votes, they were excited about the election results tomorrow.

