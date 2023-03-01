Man arrested for raping niece

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 28

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor niece.

SHO Narpinder Singh said a woman from Bihar lodged a complaint with the police, stating that she lived in Hamayunpur, Sirhind, where her 13-year-old niece had come to stay about two months ago. She said on February 3, her niece told her a young man had raped her.

The police registered a case against the said person and arrested him. When the girl was called in for identification, she denied that the arrested boy had raped her. When grilled, she disclosed it was her uncle who had raped her.

The police registered a case against the minor’s uncle and arrested him.