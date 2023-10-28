Man arrested with 6-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 27

The police have arrested a man and recovered 6 kg of opium from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of village Harotha in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

SSP Varun Sharma said the police party at Rajpura had established a checkpoint on the Grand Trunk Road on Thursday when they apprehended Manoj Kumar, who was commuting by bus with a backpack. The police have registered a case against him under various sections of the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

