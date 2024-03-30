Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Patiala, March 29
In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a man assaulted his wife and dragged her by the hair in the streets of the Majithia Enclave area. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the locality. The video was shared by a resident on social media and soon went viral.
According to Civil Lines SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar, the incident took place on March 27, adding that the victim’s statement would be recorded and raids were underway to nab the culprit.
The man who assaulted his wife has been identified as Sumit Kumar. The couple has been married for 15 years and has two children. The victim’s family said the Sumit was an alcoholic, adding that he was sacked from the job recently.
