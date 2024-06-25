Man booked for killing dog

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 24

The Kotwali police have registered against the dog killer, Sanjay Gupta, following a complaint from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, and the deceased community dog’s caregivers. PETA members have demanded a psychiatric evaluation of the ‘canine killer’.

The incident took place in Laturpura Mohalla, Patiala, on June 13 when the suspect slit the canine’s throat using a large knife. After receiving information about the ruthless killing of a dog on the streets of Patiala, PETA, India, took up the matter. Besides, caregivers — Sandeep Singh, Kritika, Deveshi Khanna, Sourav Khosla, Vicky, and Pankaj — lodged a formal complaint with the Patiala Kotwali Police Station, which led to the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the suspect, Sanjay Gupta, under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan said, “Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone’s safety, it’s imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one. We commend the police for promptly registering an FIR and sending the message that cruelty to animals won’t be tolerated.”

He said PETA India recommends that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates deep psychological disturbance. He said research showed that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans. He said a study published in the Forensic Research and Criminology International Journal states, “Those who engage in animal cruelty were [three] times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug or substance abuse.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.