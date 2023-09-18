Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 17

A man died after he collided with stray cattle last night.

The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar (44), a resident of Namdhari Colony in Samana.

SHO (City) Baljit Singh said, “The man was commuting on his two-wheeler on Saturday night when the vehicle collided with a stray cattle that came in the middle of the road. The man was in an inebriated state.”

The Samana police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and started investigation into the matter.