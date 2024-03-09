Man dies as stray animal hits bike

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 8
A bike rider — 52-year-old Rajinder Singh of Rasulpur village — fell in the Bhakra Canal as a stray cattle hit his bike on the bridge of the canal at Ucha Reona village today. Gurdhyan Singh, son of the deceased, said his father was going to Patiala on his motorcycle, and a stray animal came in front of his bike and hit it. He said the bike collided with the railing of the bridge, causing his father to fall into the canal, adding that he was swept away in the water.
