Man ends life after heated arguments with wife

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 20

A man ended his life as he consumed poisonous substances after ‘heated arguments’ with his wife. The deceased, was identified as Narinder Kumar.

Kaka Singh, Narinder’s father, said his son married Priyanka on December 18, 2022. He said Priyanka used to quarrel with his son regularly. He said, “On January 12, Priyanka went to her mother’s house, and on April 17, my son went to bring her back. On April 18th, at 9 pm Narinder came home alone. After some time, my niece, Mandeep Kaur, got a call from Priyanka that Narinder was not picking up her calls. When Mandeep went to Narinder’s room, she saw that he was lying on the bed and that his lips, hands and feet were blue.”

Narinder was rushed to a private hospital in Bassi Pathana, where the doctor told them to take him to the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital where he was declared dead. Kaka said Priyanka was responsible for the death of his son.

The police said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family members after the postmortem and they were investigating the case.

