Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

The Khamano police have arrested a man on the charge of obstructing and abusing a female doctor and staff on duty at Khamano Civil Hospital. In her complaint to the police, Dr Gaganjot Kaur said she is posted as a doctor at the Khamano Government Hospital. She said last night, when she was on duty, Gaurav Thakur, the son of a female patient, reached the hospital in an inebriated state at around 10 pm, adding that he started abusing her and the staff. The complainant said Thakur threatened her and obstructed work. A case has been registered at the Khamano police station.

