Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24

The district police have reportedly solved the murder mystery of a woman, allegedly killed by her husband on the eve of her birthday. The husband has been arrested, while the mother-in-law remains absconding.

According to SSP Dr Ravneet Grewal, the police received information about the murder of 29-year-old Niamat Gill from village Talania. A police team led by Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhbir Singh and SHO Arshdeep Singh visited the site and registered an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC, based on the statement of the deceased’s mother, Bhupindra Kaur. The SSP said that Niamat Gill tied the knot with Manjot Singh of Talania village in 2016, but the couple had marital issues. On Niamat’s birthday, her mother wanted to take her to her parents’ house, but her husband and mother-in-law did not let them meet.

The husband allegedly took her to Bhakra Canal in his car and strangled her there. He then took the body to the civil hospital, claiming that she was ill.

DSP Sukhbir Singh said that Niamat’s body had been kept in the civil hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem, and would be handed over to her parents. The police said raids are being conducted to nab the absconding suspect.