Man held on charge of killing wife, daughter

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24

The district police arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter by sprinkling petrol on them when they were sleeping at home.

SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Ravjot Grewal said to nab Jagwinder Singh the police had formed three teams led by SP (Investigation) Rajpal Singh, DSP Fatehgarh Sahib Manjit Singh and SHO Sirhind Princepreet Singh. She said with the help of technology they succeeded in detecting location of the suspect even though he had switched off his mobile phone. She said he had been working as a labourer at Orvakal town of district Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and with the help of local police they arrested him and brought him to Fatehgarh Sahib.

Resident of the Humayunpur area of Sirhind town, Jagwinder Singh sprinkled petrol on his 24-year-old wife, Monica, and seven-month-old daughter, Nisha, and set them on fire when they were sleeping. The victims were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, in a precarious condition where they died. Jagwinder Singh suspected his wife of infidelity and they often quarreled.

Kin of the deceased had staged a dharna along with bodies of the victims in front of the DC office demanding immediate arrest of the suspect. —