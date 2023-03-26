Man held with 1-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 25

The Sirhind police have arrested a smuggler and seized 1-kg opium from his possession. The suspect, identified as Prem Pal of Bareilly in UP, used to supply opium to his clients in the district and other parts of the state.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said the police got a tip-off that an opium smuggler was on his way to deliver a consignment in Sirhind town. A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Rajwant Singh, in-charge of the Sirhind police post, laid a naka near Madrasi Colony. The police team intercepted a person coming on foot. During a search, the police seized 1-kg opium from his possession.

A case has been registered against the suspect.