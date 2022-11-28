Man held with 5K banned pills

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

The special cell of the Patiala police arrested a person under the NDPS Act.

The suspect, identified as Bikramjeet Singh of Rajpura, was found in possession of 5,000 Tramadol tablets, a prescription opioid-based drug that can be misused by drug addicts as intoxicant.

The police said during a random checking of vehicles near Mehmadpur village on the Rajpura-Ambala road on the intervening night of November 25 and 26, they stopped a car. On checking the vehicles, cops found around 5,000 Tramadol pills in it.

A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect, who was driving the vehicle.