Man held with 5K banned pills

Patiala, November 27
The special cell of the Patiala police arrested a person under the NDPS Act.
The suspect, identified as Bikramjeet Singh of Rajpura, was found in possession of 5,000 Tramadol tablets, a prescription opioid-based drug that can be misused by drug addicts as intoxicant.
The police said during a random checking of vehicles near Mehmadpur village on the Rajpura-Ambala road on the intervening night of November 25 and 26, they stopped a car. On checking the vehicles, cops found around 5,000 Tramadol pills in it.
A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect, who was driving the vehicle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt
'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...