Man held with stolen truck

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 9

The police have arrested a person with a 14-tyre truck stolen from Sirhind. A case has been registered against him. Police officials said the suspect has been identified as Harinder Singh, a resident of the same town.

Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhnaz Singh said on June 6, Amardeep Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh had complained to the police that he had purchased a 14-tyre truck two months ago, adding that he had parked it for repairs at TT AutoMobile Workshop on Sirhind GT Road. He said the driver went to the market, adding that when he returned, the truck was missing.

The DSP said the police arrested Harjinder Singh in this regard. He said that during the investigation, Harjinder admitted that he had stolen the truck. The DSP said that after questioning, they recovered the truck from him.

