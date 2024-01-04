Man in inebriated state enters gurdwara in Patiala, held

Patiala, January 3
The police have arrested a man after he was handed over to them for allegedly entering the Preet Nagar Gurdwara in Tripuri in an inebriated state.
The police said that the suspect — identified as Mohan, a Nepal native — had entered the gurdwara in an inebriated state. A police official said, “Mohan was also wearing shoes when he entered the gurdwara, following which the devotees overpowered him.”
Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, SP (City), said that the police arrested the suspect and brought him to the Tripuri Police Station. “Since he was drunk and unable to narrate the incident from his point of view, he was kept in the lockup and given necessary medical help,” he said.
The residents of the area, holding the government responsible for the rise in such cases in the recent past, organised a protest against the government and police.
A protester said, “The police took him to the police station; instead, he should be handed over to the devotees for justice; only then will such incidents end.”
The police assured the protestors that necessary action, as per law, would be taken against the suspect. A senior police official said, “When he’s in a sober state, we will record his statement and register an FIR against him.”
