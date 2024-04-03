Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 2

A man, Sucha Singh, 72, a resident of Madour village, died by suicide by jumping in the Bhakra Canal, as he had been upset for having sent his daughter-in-law to Canada by spending a hefty amount in hopes that she would call her husband to the country. The body of the deceased was recovered from the Bhakra Canal near Rajpura.

In the complaint to the police, Devinder Singh, the son of the deceased, said his father wanted to get his younger brother Jashnpreet Singh married and send him to Canada. He said the brother-in-law of deceased Rajinder Singh of Rashidpur village proposed a suitable match for his acquaintance Harsimran Kaur of Khizrabad village, adding that both families decided to get Jashnpreet and Harsimran married.

Devinder said Harsimran’s family told them that their daughter had six bands in the IELTS, adding that they did not have the money to send her to Canada. Devinder said his father arranged Rs 30 lakh for her, and on September 1, 2023, Harsimran went to Canada. He said that after reaching Canada, Jashnpreet did not call her husband, which upset the deceased. Devinder said because of this, his father jumped into the canal and died by suicide.

ASI Jasbir Singh said on the basis of Devinder’s statement, a case has been registered against the Harsimran’s family. He added that the body has been handed over to the kin after a postmortem at the Civil Hospital.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Fatehgarh Sahib