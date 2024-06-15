Man killed as SUV hits bike

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 14

A bike rider was killed when an SUV hit his bike near Manela village. The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Singh (53), resident of Gobindpura village in Roopnagar district. In the complaint lodged at the Khamano police station, Ramanpreet Singh, son of the deceased, said his father was going home on his motorcycle after work when an SUV hit his vehicle.

Tarsem fell on the road and died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the unknown jeep driver on Ramanpreet’s statement and handed over the body of the deceased to the family members after post-mortem.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib