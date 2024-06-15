Man killed as SUV hits bike

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 14
A bike rider was killed when an SUV hit his bike near Manela village. The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Singh (53), resident of Gobindpura village in Roopnagar district. In the complaint lodged at the Khamano police station, Ramanpreet Singh, son of the deceased, said his father was going home on his motorcycle after work when an SUV hit his vehicle.
Tarsem fell on the road and died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the unknown jeep driver on Ramanpreet’s statement and handed over the body of the deceased to the family members after post-mortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians