Man kills wife, daughter in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 30

An army man Gurmukh Singh allegedly hacked his wife and daughter to death at Bhunerheri village in Patiala district on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Kaur (45) and Navdeep Kaur (18).

Police said Gurmukh Singh attacked the victims with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded his wife Harpreet Kaur during the attack.

Gurmukh Singh and an accomplice attacked them when they were shopping in the market. Before attacking his daughter and wife, Gurmukh had a heated argument with them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhwinder Chauhan said a four acre plot was the flashpoint of the family dispute. He added that the family belonged to Budhlada town in Mansa district. However, Harpreeet Kaur had shifted to Bhuneriheri village recently and was living in a rented accommodation.

“FIR is being registered against Gurmukh Singh and his accomplice. Police teams have been dispatched to arrest them,” said Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek.