Man run over by train, killed

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16

An unidentified person was killed after being hit by a train near the Fatehgarh Sahib railway station.

ASI Kewal Singh of Sirhind Railway Police said a person estimated to be 25 to 30 years old was hit by a train last night.

The body has been kept in the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital mortuary for identification, he said.