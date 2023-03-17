Man run over by train, killed

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16
An unidentified person was killed after being hit by a train near the Fatehgarh Sahib railway station.
ASI Kewal Singh of Sirhind Railway Police said a person estimated to be 25 to 30 years old was hit by a train last night.
The body has been kept in the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital mortuary for identification, he said.
