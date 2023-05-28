Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 27

A young man died at the Sirhind railway station after he slipped while boarding a train. The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Singh (30) of Gunia Majri village. ASI Karmajit Singh of the Railway Police said Navdeep slipped and fell into the space between the platform and the coach while boarding the Jammu-bound train today. He was hit by the moving train and died on the spot. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.