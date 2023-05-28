Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 27
A young man died at the Sirhind railway station after he slipped while boarding a train. The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Singh (30) of Gunia Majri village. ASI Karmajit Singh of the Railway Police said Navdeep slipped and fell into the space between the platform and the coach while boarding the Jammu-bound train today. He was hit by the moving train and died on the spot. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott
Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...