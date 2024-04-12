Man who snatched woman’s gold earrings in police net

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 11

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly attacked an elderly woman and fled with her gold ornaments in Tej Bagh Colony on Tuesday.

DSP (City) Sanjiv Singla said the suspect, Parminder Singh, a resident of Burar village in Patran, was arrested by a team of the Kotwali police. “He is jobless and an addict. He has a criminal background. We will interrogate him to recover the valuables and also to ascertain if he is involved in other crimes,” said the DSP.

The suspect is already facing six FIRs, including five related to snatching and one under the NDPS Act.

Phula Devi (60), who resides in Tej Bagh Colony, was targeted by the snatcher right outside her home on Tuesday morning.

CCTV cameras captured the incident. The footage showed a man with his face partly covered committing the crime. The footage revealed that as the victim sat outside her house, the suspect approached her and snatched her earring. The woman fell on the ground and sustained injuries. She screamed for assistance. However, the suspect managed to flee.

