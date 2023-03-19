Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 18

The Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road has been in poor shape for long, particularly within the limits of Mandi Gobindgarh Municipal Council (MC) and Amloh town.

The poor condition of the road has been playing havoc with the life of the public as accidents at this stretch have become a routine. Many trucks laden with heavy iron material overturn on this stretch because of huge potholes, therefore, causing great inconvenience to the commuters.

Harpreet Singh Prince, president of Mandi Gobindgarh MC, said the toll plaza on the road had been shut down by the contractor, leaving the stretch in a poor condition. Neither the MCs nor the government initiated to repair it, he said. Prince said as most industrial units were located on this road, hundreds of trucks containing heavy iron material passed through the road, causing havoc.

During the tenure of the Congress government, former minister Kaka Randeep Singh (the then MLA from Amloh) had given an assurance of getting the road reconstructed, but only a minor repair work was under taken then. Only the potholes on the road were filled.

On the other hand, during the Assembly elections, the sitting AAP MLA had promised to reconstruct the road on priority basis as soon as the AAP government was formed in the state. But even after a year in power, the government has failed to work on repairing the stretch.

The condition of the road further worsened after it was dug up to lay down sewerage.

A few days back, a woman lost her life and her daughter-in-law severely injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck on this road.

The residents have been requesting the authorities concerned to repair the road since long, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.