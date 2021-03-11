Mansa take 251-run lead over Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

Mansa XI player Parveen Singh scored a century for his team against Sports Club, Jalandhar, in the HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather (90 overs/day) league-cum-knockout invite cricket tournament being played at the Cricket Academy Grounds here today.

Parveen scored 124 runs in just 90 balls to help his team score 320 runs in the first innings. Tushar of Mansa XI scored 72 runs. Meanwhile, Jalandhar was all out for just 69 runs in 24 overs. Harshpreet Singh Bhangu of Mansa took five wickets. At the end of first day, Mansa was on 55 with a loss of one wicket in their second innings.