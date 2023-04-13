Many universities violating UGC norms, says teachers' association

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 12

The Government College Teachers’ Association (GCTA) in Punjab has written to the UGC about universities in the state conducting exams and admission process during holidays, in violation of the UGC norms.

The association said some public universities in the state were flouting norms by holding the admission process during holidays. “Punjabi University, Patiala; Panjab University, Chandigarh; and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, hold exams during the holidays,” GCTA president Amrit Samra said. “This is in violation of the UGC norms of providing 10-week holidays to the teaching staff at colleges. The rules call for paying one-third of the salary for the working day, or giving equivalent holidays in case the faculty members are expected to work during such days, but the universities have failed to do any of these as well.”

He said Punjabi University has failed to pay the teaching faculty for paper checking, duties at exam centres and practical duties, even though it continues to charge fees for the same from the students. He added, “If the teachers threaten to stop working without getting paid, the university threatens to take action against them.”

Representatives of the association said the universities must follow the UGC rules in spirit, or they would be forced to approach the Punjab and Haryana High court.