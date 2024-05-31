Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 31
Over 15 makeshift shops/booths selling readymade clothes were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Rehri Phari Market located near Improvement Trust Building in Chhoti Baradari here on Friday.
According to firefighters, a garbage cart in the vacant plot behind these booths caught fire. In no time, the fire engulfed the shops. Nearly four transformers were also destroyed.
As the smoke spread across the area, people working in nearby offices and banks fled for cover.
Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control after over six fire tenders were pressed in to douse the flames.
The shopkeepers said the incident affected a great deal of their livelihood as with the destruction of all goods they have suffered a huge loss.
Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala NK Sharma also visited the spot where fire broke out and addressed the grievances of those who lost their business.
