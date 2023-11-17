Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 16

Students of Mata Gujri College won the bronze medal in the Inter College Chess Tournament organized by Punjabi University.

Members of the team, Gaurav Tiwari (team captain), W Khan, Lovely Kumar, Karanjit Singh, Kabir Singh, and Kuvam Panchal performed exceptionally well to secure the top three spot in the tournament.

The Additional Secretary of the Governing Body of the College, Jagdeep Singh Cheema, congratulated the players for their achievement and urged them to continue bringing laurels to the college. College Principal Kashmir Singh highlighted the achievements of their students in sports and also talked about future plans to promote them further in the college. Dean of Sports Davinder Singh said that chess increases the concentration of the students.

Chairman of the sports department Harjit Kaur, Vice Principal Bikramjit Singh, and Coach Bahadur Singh were also present on this occasion.

