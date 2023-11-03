MBBS student crushed to death in Dhablan village

Patiala, November 2
An MBBS student of the Government Medical College here was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Dhablan village on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Bathinda. The police arrested the truck driver, who was allegedly driving in an inebriated state.
The police said the victim was on his way back home with his father Jagmail Singh. When they reached near Dhablan village, Arshdeep got off the vehicle when a speeding truck hit their vehicle. The victim’s head was crushed under the wheels of the truck.
A case has been registered against the truck driver under Section 304 of the In dian Penal Code.
