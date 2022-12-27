MC acts tough on encroachments

Patiala, December 26
The Municipal Corporation has started activities to remove encroachments on roads and the roadside. Commuters have been facing issues due to the ill-management of traffic and failure of compliance of laws for long.
MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the corporation has started removing all illegal encroachments. “Our teams have been functioning and visiting different marketplaces for the removal of encroachments. Residents are advised not to carry out any encroachment on roads and pavements and cooperate with the civic body,” he said.
He said, “Those found encroaching on government land without authorisation will be penalised. The MC will also confiscate anything found in the streets and on roads, causing inconvenience to people.”
