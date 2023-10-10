MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 9

The MC has started construction cowsheds to shift stray cattle to Gazipur village. Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the new sheds at the Gazipur cow shelter will have a capacity of 750-800 stray cattle. “It is constructed on 20 acres.”

He added as part of a survey in July, the corporation identified 639 stray cattle in the city. “Of these, 250 have been transported to the new site since July 15. The remaining will also be shifted to the site to make the city area free of stray cattle.