MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

Cracking the whip on illegal constructions, the Patiala Municipal Corporation today sealed 10 buildings constructed in violation of construction norms in the city. Meanwhile, the local body has also decided to question area inspectors over illegal constructions carried out in their respective areas.

Municipal Corporation officials said the MC today sealed 10 buildings. These include a shop on the Bandha Road, two buildings in Tripuri Town, a shop on Alipur Road, and seven shops in Gobind Bagh. Officials said the shops were constructed without a NOC from the MC.

Commissioner Aadityan Uppal said, “We have now issued a warning to area inspectors to ensure no illegal constructions are carried out in their respective areas. The inspectors will also be quizzed regarding the violations whenever identified.” The Commissioner said he had directed the building branch of the MC to ensure all building-related complaints were cleared in time. “All complaints need to be resolved at the earliest and proper files be maintained. We will initiate action against all illegal constructions in the upcoming days”, he added.