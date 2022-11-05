MC fails to dispose of collected plastic waste

Patiala, November 4
The Municipal Corporation has failed to dispose of plastic waste collected by several teams of the department in the past few years.
This is while the Department of Local Government, Punjab, had imposed a ban on single-use plastic and polythene in February 2016 and had notified rules for their proper disposal.
As per the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2018, the recyclable plastic waste needs to be channelled to registered recyclers. The local bodies are supposed to encourage the use of plastic waste (preferably that which cannot be further recycled) for the construction of roads. Every local body is responsible for the development and setting-up of infrastructure for segregation, collection, storage, transportation, processing and disposal of plastic waste, either on its own or by engaging agencies or producers.
The MC has however failed to dispose of collected plastic waste in suggested forms for years. All the more, the MC has failed to properly act against the use of such plastics.
