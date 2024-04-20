MC kicks off drive to clear garbage in city

Patiala, April 19
The civic body has swung into action and initiated a 15-day-long cleanliness drive to tackle the menace of littered garbage in the royal city. MC Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said a review of the cleanliness arrangements on the city’s main roads was conducted, adding that garden and construction waste were found at several locations including the city’s main roads.
He said a special initiative has been initiated for the cleanliness of the city, adding that joint teams of sanitation workers, gardeners and civil wing sweepers have been formed to tackle this menace.
The MC Commissioner said all the main roads in the city would be cleaned from April 19 to May 3. He said during this initiative, joint teams of the health department, gardening department, and engineering wing would clean
the road.
He said the cleaning process would be divided into phases, adding that in the first phase, Banna Road to Ghalori Gate would be cleaned, and the main road from Rajpura Road to the Old Bus Stand would also be cleared during this phase.
City residents were also urged to support the Patiala Municipal Corporation in this initiative and not throw garbage on the roads. The MC Commissioner said residents of the royal city have been urged to dispose of garbage in the MC’s authorised dustbins only.
