MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Patiala, August 10
The MC, which has so far failed to formulate a strategy to ensure building owners followed construction norms and implemented fire safety standards, has started a survey in the city to identify points prone to fire incidents.
A fire incident at a commercial unit in the Gher Sodhian area in May was a wake-up call for the Fire Department when the blaze had raged for over 24 hours and threatened to spread rapidly in the congested residential-cum-commercial locality.
The city has nearly 470 industrial units at the Focal Point but very few of these have fire-safety equipment.
Also, there are several commercial units at the AC market, Dharampura Bazaar, Jorian Bhattian, Arna Barna Chowk, Tripuri, Bhupindra Road and Gurbaksh Colony.
