MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

Patiala, November 11

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to buy a smog gun to clean the city air. An MC official today said the funds for its purchase have been received through the Punjab Pollution Control Board under the National Clean Air Program.

The air quality in the city is said to have worsened after incidents of stubble-burning and bursting of firecrackers.

Will help reduce dust particles in air While the city roads will be cleaned with the help of sweeping machines, the smog gun will help clean the air and dust particles present in the environment. —Aditya Uppal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner

MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal said, “While the city roads will be cleaned with the help of sweeping machines, the smog gun will help clean the air and dust particles present in the environment.”

An official said the financial bid for the purchase is yet to be opened. The equipment will be purchased at an estimated cost of Rs 41.08 lakh.

The MC XEN (Civil) Jatinderpal Singh said, “The equipment including a smog gun and a water tanker will be vehicle-mounted. The water from the tanker will be sprayed into the air to bring down dust particles. The machine will have a capacity of reaching nearly 35-40 feet in the air.”

He said, “The equipment can even be used by the MC Horticulture Department as well as the Fire Department.”