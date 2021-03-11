Patiala MC to convert dumping site into environment park

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 25

The Municipal Corporation is going to turn a former dumping site, adjacent to the Sanaur road, into an environment park on three acres of land. Officials of the MC said 85 per cent of the bioremediation work on the legacy garbage dump had been completed and construction work on an approach road and a park will commence soon.

Officials said Rs 6.86 crore has been spent on the city’s bioremediation waste project. “We have completed nearly 85 per cent of the processing work on 1.75 lakh tonnes of garbage dump. The remaining work will be completed in a span of three months. Along with this, we will now construct a park on three acres of the 8.73 acre land for which an approach road measuring 1,200 feet in length and 25 feet in width will also be constructed”, MC Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said.

He said 1.75 lakh metric tonne of waste was strewn at the garbage dump site on 8.73 acres of land which affected the lives of people living nearby. “The work of bio-remediation is likely to complete by May end. Though slightly delayed, we will be able to complete the remaining work in the next three months”, he said.

The Municipal Corporation has received Rs 80 lakh from the Chief Minister’s fund for construction of the approach road and the park, Hingonia said.

#Environment