MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 28

The Municipal Corporation is set to install storm water lines here. The pipelines, which will help drain rainwater, will be laid at the DLF colony, Phulkian enclave, factory area, Gobind Bagh, and Manjit Nagar areas. These areas do not have the requisite sheet flow to ensure the natural flow of the rainwater.

The rainwater in the areas will be pumped out with the help of four pumping stations and released into the Model Town drain.

The city was established in the 1760s. Despite the development of modern residential areas, it has lacked storm water lines. Without the installations, the city is left waterlogged during the rainy season. The new project is expected to bring respite from the collected rainwater to the residents.

Officials of the MC said they had floated a tender for the installation of storm water lines in the city. “The estimates for the project have been passed by the Local Government Department. We will allocate the work once the bidding process is complete,” said Commissioner Aaditya Uppal.

Superintending Engineer Sham Lal Gupta said, “We have prepared an estimate of nearly Rs 2.50 crore for the installation of pipes. We aim at issuing the work orders soon in order to make the project functional before the next monsoon.”

An official said the corporation would install the drainage lines on a nearly 5-km stretch. “Once the project is functional, we will include the adjoining areas as well”.

The MC will also have to dig parts of roads to carry out the work. An official said, “A few roads that are part of the project come within the ambit of the Municipal Corporation. A few others fall under the Public Works Department. We will seek permission from the department for the roadwork.”