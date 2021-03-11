MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 26

The Patiala Municipal Corporation will start night sweeping and night patrolling to check unregulated dumping of garbage on city roads.

Years after having made it mandatory for garbage collectors and workers of Hari Bhari Recyclables Private Limited to lift household waste in a segregated form, the Municipal Corporation is now trying to ensure the process is implemented on ground.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal, who, along with the city Mayor, paid a visit to Indore, said the cleanest city of the country – Indore - had a strong network of segregating waste at source.

“They are not only segregating the garbage, but also selling and earning from it. We wish to implement it here. Therefore, we have started such activities here from today,” said Uppal.

He said the MC had identified four wards in which segregated collection of garbage will be implemented as a strict measure.

The Commissioner, along with the MC Superintending Engineer, the health officer and the Joint Commissioner, early this morning visited various wards of the city and spoke to people regarding segregating waste at source.

He said: “The Municipal Corporation will start night sweeping of city roads and areas. Separate teams will be formulated for night patrolling wherein those found dumping garbage in the open on city roads and at isolated places will be fined. The MC will provide the workers with police force for safety as well”.

He said: “We will also regulate garbage bins with the help of bin guards of Zonta Infratech Company. The guards will ensure that people who dump garbage in the bins do it in a segregated way on the spot. Our teams will also go throughout the city and urge people to segregate the waste at source.”

He said: “People of Indore segregate waste into six different compartments on their own. The residents of Patiala should also follow the suit to keep their city clean.”

The MC has also started cleaning city’s drains to ensure seamless flow of rainwater during the rainy season.