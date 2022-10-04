MCA Agra beat CCA by 70 runs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

Manya Cricket Academy (MCA) Agra defeated Chandigarh Cricket Academy (CCA) Chandigarh by 70 runs in the ongoing 9th Dusshera Cup League being held at Black Elephant Cricket Academy, Patiala. Batting first, MCA Chandigarh scored 161 runs in the stipulated 35 overs with the loss of six wickets.

Shubhangi scored 45 runs while Vinayak scored 27 for the MCA Agra. Chasing the target, CCA Chandigarh could only 91 runs in 35 overs with the loss of nine wickets.Parash scored 49 runs for CCA Chandigarh. Anshika took four wickets by conceding 20 runs. In another match, Delhi Cricket Academy, New Delhi defeated KDCA Udaipur by six wickets and booked a spot in the semi-finals. Batting first, KDCA Udaipur was bowled out for just 33 runs. Chasing the target, DCA Delhi won the match in 12.4 overs by losing four wickets.

#Cricket