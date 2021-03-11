MD-FYIP Social Sciences course most sought after

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 9

Year after it was launched, the cut-off percentage for admission to the multi-disciplinary five-year Integrated Postgraduate Programme (MD-FYIP) in Social Sciences at Punjabi University stands at 92 per cent. Officials of the university said it had become the most sought-after course on the campus.

They said the first cut-off for admission to the course (2022-23 session) for the general category students from Punjab had gone up to 92 per cent. "A total of 902 applicants registered online at the university website, which otherwise offers only 160 seats. The cut-off for the SC students was 89.4 per cent. The student at the top of the merit list had secured 99.6 per cent marks in the Class XII examinations," they said.

The course, specially designed to give foundational knowledge encompassing various subjects associated with the faculty of social sciences in the first year, was started from the academic session 2021-22. Students get to choose their major subject among economics, political science, history, sociology, philosophy, psychology and public administration on the basis of their interest and academic merit along with open elective subjects of other streams such as dance, music, languages, sciences, math, etc.

The coordinator, MD-FYIP in Social Sciences, Prof DK Madaan, said students were choosing social sciences for a wide range of professions. The course would cater to the needs of outstanding students who planned to excel in social sciences for PhD research and for the jobs of teaching, analyst, research officer, economist, psychologist, historian, political scientist, sociologist, social worker, team leader and others. It also prepared students for Civil Services and other competitive examinations, said Professor Madaan.

