Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 3

Arjun Cheema, who recently clinched a gold medal in the 10m air pistol shooting event in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, received a hero’s welcome as he reached his hometown, Mandi Gobindgarh, today.

Cheema was greeted by the rousing beating of drums as locals showered flower petals on him. Political leaders cutting across party lines, leading industrialists, heads of NGOs, religious organisations and locals turned up in droves to greet the gold medallist. A large number of police officials, led by SP Navreet Singh Virk, were also present to greet the Asian Games champion.

Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Warring announced that the state government would soon present cash rewards to all medal winners. Now, Arjun has set his eyes on bagging a gold medal in the Olympics.

