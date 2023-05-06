Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital is now empanelled for cochlear implant surgery under the Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme of the Central Government. Dr Rajan Singla, Director-Principal at the college, said the cochlear implant surgeries at the institute would be done free of cost for poor patients.

Dr Singla said, “The entire set-up of the cochlear implant will be created in the existing ENT Department. We will build a separate audiology wing for the rehabilitation of cochlear implant patients. Once the facility is fully functional, people from the state will not have to travel to PGI, Chandigarh. It will save the patients of inconvenience.”

Officials said the college has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The surgeries would be performed by a team of specialists, including head of the department Professor Sanjeev Bhagat and Assistant Professor Dr Vishav Yadav from the ENT Department.

Prof Bhagat said, “Any child below the age of five years will be eligible for the implant regardless of family income. The child will be given speech therapy after the surgery. The cochlear implant surgery costs around Rs 7 lakh. It will be done free of cost for people with monthly income below Rs 22,500. Those whose monthly income falls between Rs 22,500 and Rs 30,000 will have to bear 50 per cent of the surgery expenses.”

Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi, Medical Superintendent at Government Rajindra Hospital, said, “The necessary infrastructure and manpower required for the surgery will be procured on priority to make this project successful.”