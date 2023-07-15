Medical waste dumped in open, one booked

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 14

An ambulance driver of a private hospital of Bassi Pathana has been booked for allegedly dumping medical waste in roadside pits.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 269 and 270 of the IPC.

Sources said the case was registered after Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh took cognisance of the incident and called the police to the spot for action.

The MLA said he had got information about medical waste consisting of used syringes, bloody cotton, old drugs and other items, which were dangerous, were being dumped on the roadside by a private hospital of Bassi Pathana. Medical waste cannot be dumped in the open.

The MLA informed the Health Department. A medical team took samples from the spot.

Arshdeep Sharma, SHO Fatehgarh Sahib police station, said the unidentified driver was booked for dumping of medical waste in public places.

