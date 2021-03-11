Meet on preparation of teaching-learning material concludes

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 9

The five-day capacity building programme on ‘Preparation of teaching-leaning material’ organised by the Department of Education, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University(SGGSWU), Fatehgarh, concluded here today.

Highlighting the objectives of the workshop, Dr Harneet Billing, in-charge, department of education, said the purpose of the workshop was to orient the teacher trainees and develop context specific teaching-learning process which could be used to better transaction of teaching learning process. Teaching learning aids are essential to enable the understanding of complex and abstract concept, hence it is a skill every teacher needs to possess.

During the five-day session the participants were briefed about basics of painting, use of water and pastel colour, basics of sketching and brush lettering, techniques of clay modelling.

The last day was dedicated to reflect on the learning of the session. The participants prepared teaching learning material and displayed the same in an exhibition. Dr SS Billing, Dean, Academic Affairs, interacted with the students the learning of the workshop. Dr Pritpal Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the university, appreciated the efforts of the participants and congratulated the department for their efforts in training the students to develop skills needed to be a better teacher.