Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held

PATIALA, MARCH 24
Noting indispensable role of locomotives in the railway ecosystem, experts have discussed ways to enhance maintenance practices and address operational hurdles during the Electric Locomotive Maintenance Study Group (MSG) meeting here.
The meeting was hosted by Patiala Locomotive Works on March 21 and 22. The meeting centered on deliberating challenges and opportunities in electric locomotive maintenance, with a keen focus on ensuring the seamless operation of the railway network.
PCAO Pramod Kumar underscored the importance of collective efforts in ensuring the continued efficiency and reliability of the railway network. Awards were also given on the occasion. Top honours went to Lalagoda Loco from South Central Railways and Vatva Loco from Western Railway for their excellence in design and performance. The first ruuner-ups were Ajni Loco from Central Railway and Kanpur Loco from the North Central Railways and the second runners-up twere Krishnaralpuram Loco from South Western Railway and the Arrakonam Loco from Southern Railway.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support